Local organization remembers one-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s been exactly one year since 49 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Members of the Colgay pride Community in Columbus spoke with WRBL on how this tragedy has affected them and how they can move forward together.

“We want to continue forth remembering the people who died in this massacre because their lives do have purpose, their lives do have meaning because it’s a call to action for many people that are LGBT citizens,” Director of Columbus’ Colgay Pride Jeremy Hobbs said.

For Colgay member Jeremiah Russ, moving forward requires conversation among all people in the community.

“I make it a point to have that conversation with a lot of people. Whenever you have casual conversation bring it up,” Russ said. “These issues need to be talked about.”

Tonight at 8:00 EST Colgay Pride will be holding a memorial outside the Columbus government center to remember the victims. The memorial includes releasing 50 sky lanterns, one for each victim and another as a symbol of hope.

Auburn University will also be hosting an event on the Samford Lawn at 7:30 CST. Both events are free and open to the public.