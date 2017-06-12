Deadly police chase suspect expected in court Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The man accused of driving a stolen car, leading police on an interstate high-speed chase, and crashing into an elderly couple, killing 72 year old Frank Mclemore is due in court Monday morning.

A hearing for 18-year-old Dezhaun Dumas was pushed from Friday to Monday, because of a conflict of interest.

We’re told the Public Defender’s Office cannot represent both defendants tied to the same case.

The Public Defender’s Office will represent 18-year-old Robert Fletcher, the passenger in the stolen car.

Dumas will be appointed a Special Conflict Public Defender.

Dumas faces a slew of charges which include: fleeing police, aggressive driving, several traffic charges in Columbus, murder, second degree assault and property charges in Phenix City.