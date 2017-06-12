Columbus man arrested after reportedly slapping dogs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An unusual story of suspected animal abuse.

34-year-old Brent Ford of Columbus is under arrest after police say he walked into people’s yards and started slapping their dogs.

The incident happened Sunday night along Hickory Avenue.

One dog owner told police, Ford reached over his fence and tried to hit his dogs. The witness says Ford when went to a neighbor’s house and started slapping another dog.

Ford was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and cruelty to animals.