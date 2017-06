EUFAULA, Ala. – Eufaula Police credit a number of calls and tips to nabbing two suspects they believe were involved in an armed burglary this week. Police say Anthony Perez and Mikal Farid, both from Eufaula, broke into a home and car and stole several items. They were arrested Friday.

A juvenile was also arrested in the case, according to police.

Perez, 26, and Farid, 20, face second degree burglary charges. Perez also faces a car break-in charge. More charges could come in this incident.