News 3 go’s behind the scenes of Miss Georgia Pageant rehearsal

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The contestants in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen competition are ready to show off their talents.

“I’m singing “Listen” from the movie and Broadway Musical Dreamgirls and I’m doing a modern rendition of it.” Holly Haynes, Miss Harris County

Miss Harris County Haynes says she chose to sing “Listen” because it’s a relatable tune.

“I was trying to find a song I could really relate to and sing my soul to the crowd and I came across it I watched Chassidy Harman who was Miss Georgia several years ago she sing it several years ago when she won Miss Georgia.” Holly Haynes, Miss Harris County

Contestants will only have 90 seconds to prove to the judges they have the talent they’re looking for.

“I’m going to paint a picture upside down and I can’t give away what it is exactly yet so hopefully y’all will be able to see it later.” Shannon Smith, Miss Lagrange

Producer and director Barbara Motos says the ladies have worked hard for the show, each bringing something unique to the table.

“Wonderful talent and I knew it would be because I get their introductions early so I knew we had a wide variety. We have every kind of dancer we have ballet dancers, lyrical, we have tap dancers.” Barbara Motos, Director and Producer Miss Georgia Teen Pageant

Both contestants say they love being able to serve the State of Georgia.

“Well first of all love, other people and serve other people and the most important thing you can do is first of all by loving other people you’re serving them by loving them and I find that very important.” Shannon Smith, Miss Lagrange

“To the young girls watching this pageant I just would like them to try and emulate the values the values that the Miss American system stand for which is scholarship, service, success, and style and I hope all of them look up to us.” Holly Haynes, Miss Harris County