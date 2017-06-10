Suspect named in Thursday’s Opelika stabbing

Tony Bentley, Jr. faces felony charges in connection with a stabbing at an Opelika business.
Tony Bentley, Jr. faces felony charges in connection with a stabbing at an Opelika business.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Lee County officials have named a suspect linked to a Thursday afternoon stabbing. Police say Tony Bentley, Jr. from Moultrie, Ga stabbed his girlfriend several times at an Opelika business.

Witnesses say the woman ran into another store screaming for help, while she was bleeding profusely. The 32-year-old woman was flown to midtown Medical Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Meanwhile, investigators found the knife reportedly used in the crime. They linked the knife to Bentley’s SUV, and later arrested him. Police say Bentley originally tried to hide in another car after the stabbing.

Bentley, 29, is in the Lee County Detention Facility on $15,000 bond. He faces second degree domestic violence, which is a felony in Alabama.

 

