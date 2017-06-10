Rain chances & higher humidity through the week.

Muggy and mild conditions return with afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms through the week. We are under the same summer-like pattern we experienced at the beginning of last week. Isolated showers and general thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon with daytime heating. Rain then clears out after sunset.

Temperatures remain average through the week with morning lows in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s….but increased southerly Gulf moisture and warmth will make it feel uncomfortable.

