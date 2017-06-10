Paws Humane hosts second annual Barks and Blues Festival

COLUMBUS, GA- A local animal shelter is raising awareness about pets and other companion animals.

Paws Humane Society held it’s second annual Barks and Blues Festival.

A variety of artists and vendors set up in front of the shelter. Folks adopted a dog or cat at their own, price and exclusive special for today only.

The CEO for Paws Humane says the organization not only serves pets in the community, but the community itself.

“Paws Humane is a resource to the community with companion animals that we can help in all kinds of ways we can help you find the right match and we can help you with them after we get them.” Bo Yeo, CEO Paws Humane

Last year the group had 600 people attend Barks and Blues. This year they would like to top that by hoping 1,000 people would attend.

For more information on how to adopt a pet click the link below.

http://www.pawshumane.org/?gclid=CjwKEAjwse7JBRCJ576SqoD7lCkSJABF-bKuliXzigQoNgxM–9lpFtE4x4sScongN2zEyZCp4v1FRoCZTjw_wcB