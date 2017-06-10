Opelika Police conducting death investigation on Toomer St.

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Police tell News 3 they are currently conducting a death investigation involving an incident that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say a woman died in the 1900 block of Toomer Street in Opelika. Authorities are not calling her death a murder or suspicious at this point.

The Lee County Coroner confirmed the words from police. Bill Harris tells News 3 the woman died from a gunshot wound. Her name is not being released at this time. The coroner says her body will go to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Harris says the manner of death will be determined pending autopsy results.

Anyone with any information on this case, or who may have seen something in this area, is urged to contact Opelika Police at 334-705-5220, the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665, or the Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line at 334-745-8686.

Stay with News 3 for continuing updates on this story.