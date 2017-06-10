Miss Georgia pageant kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s the first full day of an exciting week long adventure for the contestants of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

Miss Columbus State University welcomes the other 98 participants. She’s proud to show off Columbus, the host site for the pageant.

“This is my first pageant and the girls have been so welcoming and it’s so great to be the host of everyone and you know my hometown and just enjoy having authentic working contestants come here and show our beautiful downtown area.” Chelsey Rogers, Miss Columbus State University

The contestants had a chance to meet Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who will be one of the judges at this year’s competition.

They also met the current Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The annual parade then made it’s way down Broadway to let Uptown Columbus know it’s Miss Georgia week.

“It’s been a great experience. I’m so excited to be competing for Miss Georgia title, it’s my first time in the Miss Georgia pageant, and I’ve loved every second of it between the networking and the friends and the sisters that I’m meeting. Everything that I’m learning, it’s just a wonderful experience over all.” Seychelle Hercules, Miss Columbus

“Just to know that Georgia supports pageantry so much and supports the most Georgia system so much is just amazing.” Jessica Roberts, Miss Outstanding Teen Contestant