Forecast on repeat: Hot, humid & chance of rain

Muggy and mild conditions return with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the week. We continue to be under the same summer-like pattern we experienced at the beginning of last week. Isolated showers and general thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon with daytime heating. Rain will clear out after the loss of daytime heating. Any thunderstorm across the Chattahoochee Valley is expected to stay below severe limits; however, a few strong ones could produce some gusty winds.

Temperatures remain average through the week with morning lows in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s, but increased southerly Gulf moisture and warmth will make it feel uncomfortable.