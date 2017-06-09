Overnight shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga–The West Point Police Department is investigating a late night shooting. It happened at the 1100 block of Avenue L at 11:30 p.m. Police say when the arrived at the scene they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to West Georgia Medical Center by EMS officials. His condition is not know at this time. At this time the West Point Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in this investigation.

Anyone who know anything about this crime is asked to call the West Point Police Department 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

