MCSD to host Seamless Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District hosts its free Seamless Summer Feeding Program, which will start Monday, June 5, 2017 and run to Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Children who are one to 18 years of age may participate at no cost. A person who is 19 years or older, if physically or mentally handicap and who is enrolled or participated during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program, may also qualify. Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) at the following school sites June 5 – July 20, 2017.

All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

2017 Summer Feeding School Sites:

1. Arnold Middle School

2. Baker Middle School

3. Brewer Elementary School

4. J.D. Davis Elementary School

5. Dawson Elementary School

6. Dorothy Height Elementary School

7. East Columbus Magnet Academy

8. Early College Academy

9. Eddy Middle School

10. Forrest Road Elementary School

11. Fox Elementary School

12. Hardaway High School

13. Jordan High School

14. Key Elementary School

15. Lonnie Jackson Academy

16. MLK, Jr. Elementary School

17. Rigdon Road Elementary School

18. South Columbus Elementary School

19. Spencer High School

20. St. Mary’s Road Elementary School

21. Wesley Heights Elementary School

The program is contingent upon active participation in order to keep the site open until July 20, 2017. Adults may purchase meals at cost:

Breakfast – $1.50

MCSD Employee Lunch – $3.75

Other Adult Lunch – $4.50