MCSD to host Seamless Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District hosts its free Seamless Summer Feeding Program, which will start Monday, June 5, 2017 and run to Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Children who are one to 18 years of age may participate at no cost. A person who is 19 years or older, if physically or mentally handicap and who is enrolled or participated during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program, may also qualify. Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) at the following school sites June 5 – July 20, 2017.
All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
2017 Summer Feeding School Sites:
1. Arnold Middle School
2. Baker Middle School
3. Brewer Elementary School
4. J.D. Davis Elementary School
5. Dawson Elementary School
6. Dorothy Height Elementary School
7. East Columbus Magnet Academy
8. Early College Academy
9. Eddy Middle School
10. Forrest Road Elementary School
11. Fox Elementary School
12. Hardaway High School
13. Jordan High School
14. Key Elementary School
15. Lonnie Jackson Academy
16. MLK, Jr. Elementary School
17. Rigdon Road Elementary School
18. South Columbus Elementary School
19. Spencer High School
20. St. Mary’s Road Elementary School
21. Wesley Heights Elementary School
The program is contingent upon active participation in order to keep the site open until July 20, 2017. Adults may purchase meals at cost:
- Breakfast – $1.50
- MCSD Employee Lunch – $3.75
- Other Adult Lunch – $4.50