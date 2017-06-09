Major events bringing in thousands of people to Columbus

Columbus, Ga. — The Miss Georgia pageant and Jehovah’s Witness convention are bringing plenty of people to the area this weekend and next.

Today, 99 contestants from around Georgia made their way to the city for the 73rd annual Miss Georgia pageant.

Plus, about 10,000 people from Alabama, Florida and Georgia will gather here over the next two weekends for the Jehovah’s Witness convention, giving the city a huge economic boost.

“I think having multiple events is a very big deal for a community of our size,” President of Uptown Columbus Ross Horner said. “Just making these events their home base of Columbus is tremendous.”

Horner worked at the Civic Center for five years and said the Jehovah’s Witness convention alone brings about $2 million to the fountain city.

“Columbus has been a very gracious host,” convention spokesman William Goodman said. “We’re very pleased to be here and we’re always happy to come back.”

For last year’s Miss Georgia winner, Columbus is the perfect place for the pageant to be.

“I love walking around these streets. Down by the river is beautiful,” said Miss Georgia 2016 Patricia Ford. “Just being able to walk around in this area and just to have so much going on, to have stores, to have restaurants, it’s been really sweet.”