2017 Miss Georgia Pageant kicks off Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Miss Georgia Pageant will celebrate 73 years, June 13 – 17, in the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in historic Uptown Columbus, Georgia. Curtain is 7:00 pm nightly.

99 women, from across the state, will compete for academic scholarship and the titles of Miss Georgia 2017 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2017.

The winners will represent Georgia at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City in September and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando in August.

Tickets may be purchased at http://www.tickets.com or at the RiverCenter Box Office at (706) 256-3612 or http://www.rivercenter.org.

Ticket prices for Orchestra and Mezzanine seating are $35 for Tuesday – Thursday Preliminaries, $65 for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Finals on Friday and $85 for Saturday Finals and the Crowning of Miss Georgia 2016. A Season Ticket, all five nights, is $195. Balcony seating can be purchased for $25 Tuesday – Thursday and $40 for Friday and Saturday.

Additional “Pageant Week Activities” are included below:

June 10 –

6pm – “Meet the Crowns” – RiverCenter Lobby

7pm– “Miss Georgia UpTown Celebration”

WRBL is a proud sponsor of the Miss Georgia pageant and we’ll be streaming all of the events live on our website WRBL.com