Woman injured in stabbing at store parking lot in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — News 3 has confirmed the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working a stabbing in a store parking lot.

The stabbing happened just before two this afternoon, near Lee County Road 621 and Alabama Highway 169, just outside the city limits of Opelika.

The Sheriff’s office says the 32-year-old female victim had to be life-flighted to Midtown Medical Center, her condition is unknown at this time.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they are interviewing people who were present when the assault occurred and working to establish how they were involved.

