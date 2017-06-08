Winn-Dixie Italian Style Panko breadcrumbs recalled due to possible allergens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of their Winn-Dixie Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs.

The product was sold in an 8-ounce package and recalled due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

The recalled product was sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, and in Fresco y Más stores stores in Florida.

The UPC code for this product is: 2114000774 (8 oz. package)

The packages have “best before” dates of 08/18/2018 and 10/18/2018. The product should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Más store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern