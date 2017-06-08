Westville removing trees on South Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Historic Westville will replace trees being removed to make room for buildings making their way down South Lumpkin Road.

According to a release, when Historic Westville begins to move its historic buildings to its site on South Lumpkin Road, it is possible the trees planted in the median could be damaged by the buildings.

Westville is removing the trees now, as a precaution, ahead of the buildings arriving to save them for replanting elsewhere.

The trees being removed will be donated by Westville to the Columbus Housing Authority, who will re plant them at the Warren Williams Homes and the Elizabeth Canty Homes.

“We will be buying new trees to plant along South Lumpkin Road once our buildings have been moved to the new site, and we are very pleased to be working with the city of Columbus to donate the current trees to beautify public housing,” says Westville’s Executive Director Leo Goodsell.

Westville will work with the city arborist to determine the best trees to replant when we are ready to replace trees in the median.