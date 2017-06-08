US Army colonel, others charged in alleged bribery scheme

Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors call a bribery and kickback scheme connected to a Georgia military base.

Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that Col. Anthony Roper conspired with his wife and others to seek and accept bribes in exchange for rigging more than $20 million in Army contracts to individuals and companies.

Roper is stationed at Fort Gordon near Augusta. He is charged with conspiracy, bribery, obstruction and making false statements. He faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

The colonel’s wife and a man prosecutors say worked for a defense contracting firm face charges including conspiracy and obstruction.

It’s not immediately clear if they have attorneys.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s