Trump: Democratic ‘obstructionists’ are stalling my agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are “obstructionists” who are stalling his agenda.

In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the “level of hatred” between the political parties is “beyond anything that I’ve ever seen.”

Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year’s elections. He noted that Republicans have just a two-vote edge in the Senate, where the rules give minority Democrats power to block or stall action on legislation.

Trump also reiterated his commitment to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. The Republican-controlled House recently passed a bill with only GOP votes. The Senate is working on its own version.

Trump spoke as fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee.