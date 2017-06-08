Phenix City School Board to pay more than 100 thousand dollars in settlement

PHENIX CITY,Al.- Phenix City Superintendent Randy Wilkes says the Liles construction company was hired to build the Central Freshman Academy in Phenix City back in 2007.

The company is based out of Concord, North Carolina.

Wilkes says Liles completed the job in 2009.

Wilkes says sometime after Liles’ representatives complained about not being paid all that they were owed.

“A piece of litigation that has been with us prior to my coming to Phenix City.” says Wilkes.

Wilkes says, Phenix City School Board is not the only party facing pending litigation.

He says Liles’ Central Freshman Academy project was part of a global agreement.

Thursday evening the school board decided to settle with Liles.

“183 thousand, 334 dollars with the Liles Company which was only part of a global agreement that had other parties..other entities that were actually involved in this settlement agreement as well.” says Wilkes.

Wilkes says the board is doing its due diligence in coming up with the settlement amount.

He goes in depth about the pending litigation.

“Some retainage fees, over some things that maybe one side thought it should’ve been done a certain way that was not done in a certain way so there’s been ongoing litigation.” says Wilkes.

News 3 asked Wilkes to explain if the job had been completed in 2009 why did it take so long for a decision to be made by the school board.

“It’s been pending in different courts and when I became Superintendent I inherited it.” says Wilkes.

Wilkes says he’s expecting a check to be cut for the Liles Construction Company next Thursday.