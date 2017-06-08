Northern little league all-star player towers over rest of team

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s not every day that you see a 6 foot something 12 year old. But on this years Northern little league all star team, they’ve got a secret weapon.

“Oh yeah it’s definitely an advantage. Because you’ve got more power when you’re this tall. and you can reach farther up to catch balls,” says 12 year old Ansith Bompelly.

The Columbus native has played baseball for years and has always towered over his teammates. His size 13 shoes and long arms are a big advantage on the pitching mound.

“They are very nervous and scared to see a kid 6’2 coming from 46 feet away and then when he strides out he’s probably 35 feet away throwing 65 mph at you. Because you know a lot of these kids are probably 5’2,” says his coach Matt Macklemore.

Not only is he tall, Bompelly can pitch at speeds up to 72 mph. And that’s one of the reasons he was selected to this year’s all-star team. Where 13 of the best 12 yr olds within the Northern program compete for a spot to play in the Little League World Series.

While he might get stares when he steps out on the mound every game, the soft spoken ace says he lets his actions do the talking.

“Well it’s like, they’re a kid, I’m a kid. We’re all kids. It doesn’t make me nervous. iTve played this game for a long time… I like striking out the more well known players because they’re good players so when you strike them out it feels good,” said Bompelly.

All-star games are set to start June 22nd at Pioneer.

If they win the district, they move on to states in early July.

The last time a Northern little league team played in the World Series was in 2010.