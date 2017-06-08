Miracle Riders will ride to the Arctic Circle to support local children

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.– 21 days and ten thousand miles is how far 17 Miracle Riders will ride to the Artic Circle in July.

This is the 9th year the bikers have rode across country to support children in need.

The ride will benefit several local charities: the Methodist Home for Children, Youth of South Georgia and the Arabella Home for Girls and Carpenters Home for Boys.

The three week ride will take the bikers through a bit of an adventure, ending in Coldfoot, Alaska.

The group has raised more than 1 million dollars in the last nine years and the exciting thing about this trip the bikers will be streaming the whole ride live…

The 17 riders will leave from Synovus on July 21st .

You can live stream the ride on our website WRBL.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s