Miracle Riders will ride to the Arctic Circle to support local children

COLUMBUS, Ga.– 21 days and ten thousand miles is how far 17 Miracle Riders will ride to the Artic Circle in July.

This is the 9th year the bikers have rode across country to support children in need.

The ride will benefit several local charities: the Methodist Home for Children, Youth of South Georgia and the Arabella Home for Girls and Carpenters Home for Boys.

The three week ride will take the bikers through a bit of an adventure, ending in Coldfoot, Alaska.

The group has raised more than 1 million dollars in the last nine years and the exciting thing about this trip the bikers will be streaming the whole ride live…

The 17 riders will leave from Synovus on July 21st .

You can live stream the ride on our website WRBL.com.