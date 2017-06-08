Man arrested on murder charge for death of 15-month-old baby

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 48-year-old Mark Hagler of Phenix City with the Murder of 15-month-old Konner Flowers of Smith Station.

Hagler has been charged with Felony Murder and Torture & Willful Abuse of a Child under 18 years of age.

According to a release, June 3, 2017, Konner Flowers was found unresponsive inside a residence located off of Lee Road 427 in Huntington Hills Subdivision in Phenix City. He was transported to and later pronounced deceased at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

With evidence collected by the Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators identified Mark Hagler, the child’s babysitter, as the offender responsible for his murder. Hagler is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $165,000.00 dollar bond.

If you have any information about this case or any other cases please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.