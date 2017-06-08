JROTC summer camp brings cadets together

More than 250 cadets from 20 different high schools across Georgia and Alabama join forces for a week-long summer camp at Fort Benning.

It’s part of the JROTC program and includes members of the Air Force, Army and Marines.

“It’s tough. It gets harder by the day, but if you make it through it’s a great accomplishment,” said 12th grader Jyaira Carter from Thomson, GA. “To say that you did it is wonderful.”

The purpose of the junior reserve officer training core is to make the students better citizens and gain new relationships, not push them into joining the military.

“The best part has been having teammates that stand by you no matter what you do,” said 10th grader Garrett McDuffie from Prattville, AL. “It’s that everyone’s in it together and no one is left out.”

The cadets also took part in a college and career fair at the National Infantry Museum to explore their options after high school.