Florida man uses son to steal from Lowe’s, ditches boy at store

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man used his son to help steal from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at Clearwater Mall Tuesday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis King, 38, was arrested and charged with grand theft after police say he placed more than $800 worth of electrical wire into a shopping cart and made his 13-year-old son push the cart past cash registers into the parking lot.

Police say King accompanied the boy as he left the store, but once the teen was detained by a security officer, King ditched the boy at the store.

Police are working to give us further information on how King was eventually taken into custody.

He was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $2,000 surety bond.