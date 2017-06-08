Columbus Police ask for help finding runaway teen

(Columbus, Ga) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in finding 14-year-old Janayah Jackson. They say Jackson’s family is concerned for her safety. She was last seen in the N. Lumpkin Rd. area around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7th. Police say she was wearing blue sweat pants, a white t-shirt, and a grey UGA hoodie. Jackson is 5 feet tall and 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Janayah Jackson, please call either the Columbus Police Department 911 Center, 706-653-3400, or 706-653-3449.