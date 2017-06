TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers are searching for a driver who left the scene in a deadly hit and run accident.

The crash happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 34-year-old Yolanda Stinson was walking along U.S. 29 near Chisholm Park, east of Tuskegee when she was struck by a vehicle. Stinson was pronounced at the scene.

If you have any information on the driver who left the scene, you are asked to call law enforcement.