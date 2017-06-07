Warmer conditions and drier in the forecast

What a beautiful forecast compared to a week ago. Lower humidity and fair weather clouds are going to be rule of thumb. Readings are going to heat-up near 90 through Sunday. Our high pressure ridge is in place across the entire southeast region, with a good flow off the Gulf of Mexico.

There will be a few scattered showers and storms lifting up across the Florida panhandle and into portions of southern Alabama and south Georgia. This weather phenomenon is your seasonal sea breeze front. In fact, this correlates well with the high pressure over the mid-Atlantic sinking farther south across the southeast and elongates east across the Bahamas.

So now this set-up looks more like a summer pattern with readings dropping into the upper 80s because of afternoon convective clouds and each day next week with isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Overnight lows thanks to the sub-tropical warm humid air being lifted back into the region, will keep us into the lower 70s.