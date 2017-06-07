Sunnier and drier weather returns

We are finally starting to see a change in your forecast after a cool front moved through the area. Drier air is slowly filtering in behind the front and you will start to notice it Thursday morning when you wake up. A stretch of sunny and dry days will close out the week and the weekend with temperatures near average.Rain chances will start in increase late Sunday into early next week with most of the shower activity coming in the form of isolated afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST