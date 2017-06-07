Search underway for man who fell into Chattahoochee River

By Published:

Columbus, Ga– Officials have confirmed a search is underway for a man in the Chattahoochee River near the Riverwalk around the intersection of 11th Street and Bay Avenue.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says a call regarding a man lost in the river came in around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He says there were reports that the man was in the water without a flotation device.

Shores says authorities are hoping to start their dive in the search soon, but have to wait until the current calms.

Stay with News 3 and WRBL.com for updates on this developing story. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s