Search underway for man who fell into Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Officials have confirmed a search is underway for a man in the Chattahoochee River near the Riverwalk around the intersection of 11th Street and Bay Avenue.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says a call regarding a man lost in the river came in around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He says there were reports that the man was in the water without a flotation device.

Shores says authorities are hoping to start their dive in the search soon, but have to wait until the current calms.

