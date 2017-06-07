Pool weather returns!

We are finally starting to see a change in your forecast. Another humid and mild start this morning with lingering showers, but drier air slowly moves in later today with a little more sunshine. Thursday and Friday will feel noticeably cooler in the morning and less humid in the afternoons with sunny skies. Saturday afternoon is sunny and warmer with temperatures returning to the lower 90s.

Shower chances increase slightly – mainly toward our south – Sunday. Monday and Tuesday have a better shot for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as another tropical airmass moves over us – putting us in a similar pattern to this week. Heavy rain will be the biggest hazard with any storms we see for the start of this coming week.