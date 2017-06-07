Pleasant weather through the rest of the week

How nice it is to finally take muggy out of the forecast! Thursday starts off less humid and cooler – warming to the lower 80s (below average) with sunny skies and feeling pleasant. Friday starts off similar – lower 60s and clear then warming to the upper 80s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

The weekend stays sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 90s – great lake and pool weather.

Rain chances increase for the coming work week with a typical summer pattern. Isolated showers and storms developing later in the afternoon with daytime heating then clearing shortly after sunset.