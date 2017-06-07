Governor Deal orders commission to study children’s mental health care

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia officials will study the state’s approach to providing mental health care for children and recommend future changes.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order on Wednesday forming the Commission on Children’s Mental Health. Members include the leaders of several state agencies focused on health, Deal’s budget director, and representatives for outside advocacy groups.

A House of Representatives study committee on children’s mental health met several times in 2015. The panel found a shortage of child psychiatrists and psychologists statewide and also wanted state agencies that provide various mental health services to better collaborate.

Deal’s appointed commission has a Sept. 1 deadline to make recommendations to the governor.