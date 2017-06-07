Glenwood hosts 11th annual basketball camp

PHENIX CITY, Al. — School is out and summer camps are going on everywhere throughout the Valley. Glenwood held their 11th annual basketball camp this week for ages 5-13. Boys head coach Dusty Perdue and girls head coach Julie Humphries say it’s all about bringing awareness to their little 1A private school in Alabama and teaching the fundamentals.

“Just for them to learn a skill and get better and to see they have improved in three days. That’s a blessing to us. Sometimes we get caught up in the wins and losses and we forget about teaching. and that’s what we do. We are teachers. They get to spend more time with us than they do sometimes their parents when they play athletics. So it’s a fun time for us,” says Perdue.

Glenwood holds a camp for just about every sport they provide at the school. Softball and baseball camps will be going on in the next few weeks.