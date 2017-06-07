Death of 15-month-old baby ruled a homicide

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the death of a 15 month old child has been officially ruled a homicide after preliminary post mortem examination.

The findings of the exam revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

According to the report, the child died after being struck multiple times in the abdomen causing extensive internal injuries.

Back on Saturday June 3, 2017 the child was found non-responsive at a residence in Huntington Hills Subdivision off Lee Road 427 Phenix City, Ala.

The child was rushed to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.