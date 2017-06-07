Death of 15-month-old baby ruled a homicide

WRBL Staff Published:
Lee County officials are calling the death of a 15-month-old boy suspicious.
Lee County officials are calling the death of a 15-month-old boy suspicious.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the death of a 15 month old child has been officially ruled a homicide after preliminary post mortem examination.

The findings of the exam revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

According to the report, the child died after being struck multiple times in the abdomen causing extensive internal injuries.

Back on Saturday June 3, 2017 the child was found non-responsive at a residence in Huntington Hills Subdivision off Lee Road 427 Phenix City, Ala.

The child was rushed to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s