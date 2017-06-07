Cross country drive aims to get men talking about health issues

Knowing your family’s health history is extremely important. Not only can it give you clues to medical issues you might face, it also allows you to take action now to avoid problems later in life. But a new survey finds a startling number of men don’t know they’re at risk for serious health issues because they don’t talk about it!

One subject men don’t talk about is sexual health. A new national survey commissioned by Orlando Health finds that four out of five men have never talked to a family member about sexual health. Men under age 35 lagged far behind women of the same age, who are about 90 percent more likely to talk to family members, not just about sexual health, but also health issues that tend to run in families, such as cancer and mental illness.

To change that, Doctors Jamin Brahmbhatt and Sijo Parekattil of Orlando Health are launching Mission Manhood, a cross country drive for men’s health to get men to take an important first step in making their health a priority.

The doctors say men should not shy away from discussing prostate, testicular and sexual function issues as well as other health issues.