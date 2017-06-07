Columbus police issue alert for critically missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a local woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

A press release says 44-year-old Angela Winder’s family is concerned about her and reports she is possibly endangered.

Winder was last seen by family members about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday in east Columbus.

She drives a 2014 Nissan Maxima with Georgia Tag PZN3217 that is similar to the one pictured here.

Angela was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, brown stretch pants and brown shoes. Angela Winder’s hair is currently shoulder length.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Angela Winder please notify the Columbus Police Department 911 Center, or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.