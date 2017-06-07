1 man injured in early morning shooting on Rigdon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man is recovering in Midtown Medical Center after Columbus police say he was shot early Wednesday morning.

Officers tell News 3’s Ashley Lewis they received the call of shots fired around 3:50 a.m. When they arrived at a home in the 800 block of Rigdon Road, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and say they have not yet identified a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.