World War II heroes share D-Day experience

73 years ago today, allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy on a day remembered as D-Day.

97-year-old Charlie Maupin and 95-year-old Jim Wooters are both from Columbus and both fought on D-Day.

Maupin, a radio technician, arrived at Normandy on June 7th, while Jim served as a radar technician two miles away on the USS Arizona.

The ships carrying Maupin and Wooters were about two miles apart on June 6, 1944, but these two heroes didn’t know each other until they met at the Covenant Woods Retirement Community five years ago. Now, they live across the hall from each other.

“It’s a great feeling to meet Jim and know him and be a friend with him,” Maupin said. “Young Americans sacrificing their lives for the cause of freedom. That’s the reason we should never forget those who actually paid the full price.”