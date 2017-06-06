Southern Union outfielder earns athlete of year honor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Southern Union outfielder Jackson Hesterlee is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Community College Athlete of the Year.

A North Carolina signee, Hesterlee will be presented the statewide award at the organization’s banquet Sunday night in Hoover, Alabama.

He led the Alabama Community College Conference with a .420 batting average while driving in 52 runs in 50 games. He was the ACCC North Division Player of the Year.

Hesterlee ranked among the Top 5 in the conference in a number of statistical categories, including runs (50), hits (68), doubles (16) and triples (four). He was second with a .532 on-base percentage and a .716 slugging percentage.

