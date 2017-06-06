Meeting seeks to end Muscogee County school bullying following reports of abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — “Really to educate the community and start brain-storming on ideas and set the agenda for what we’re going to do with this campaign.” says Audra Nesseth.

Audra Nesseth and Lisa Jenkins led a meeting at the Mildred Terry Library in Columbus discussing bullying solutions at the district, state and community level.

Nesseth is the same mother who appeared on News 3 to talk about her fourth grade daughter, Gloria Campbell, and her abuse on her magnet school bus last month.

Campbell says another student punched her in the stomach, pulled her hair and slapped her in the face.

She says another student shot the whole thing on her cell phone.

Nesseth says the school district removed those students from the bus and that prompted her to work with representatives to address bullying.

“The discipline the punishment is really the easy part. We have to look down, drill down deeper and find out what is the root cause? “says Superintendent David Lewis.

Superintendent David Lewis provided bullying solutions.

“Things like bully boxes where students can put in anonymous situations they’re experiencing so they could be looked into.” says Superintendent Lewis.

“What can we do when the policies are strictly there and it’s not being followed.” says Sharon Terry, parent to children with special needs.

Sharon Terry says she’s complained about her twin sons being bullied. She says they both live with special needs.

School reps say part of the policy includes calling a meeting with the parents of all parties involved.

She says that has yet to happen since her initial complaint in March.

School reps say right now there’s no policy in place that forces parents to meet.