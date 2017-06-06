Massive fire engulfs at least 3 Columbus homes early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus firefighters are working to contain a massive fire that engulfed three 21st Avenue homes early Tuesday morning.

Following a tip sent in around 3:45 a.m., a News 3 reporter arrived in the 200 block of 21st Avenue to find a massive police, fire, and EMS presence.

Reporter Ashley Lewis spoke to first responders who say no one was injured and firefighters were even able to rescue a baby kitten from one of the homes.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire crews remain in the area putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.