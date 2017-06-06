Lawyer releases statement after Georgia woman accused of leaking government secrets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A News 3 sister station has an update to alleged reports that an Augusta woman sent government secrets to an online news outlet.

A WJBF reporter spoke with 25-year-old Reality Winner’s attorney, Titus Nichols, who says the way this entire case went down to begin with is “absurd”.

He says when Winner was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the leak, she was interrogated by police without an attorney present.

Nichols says right now, his client has a case being built against her and he has yet to see any evidence of why she was arrested.

“We don’t know what exactly was in the document, if the document that is currently being circulated, if that’s the document, the government is going to have to prove how that injured the United States and how that benefited Russia,” says Nichols.

“At this stage what we have is the government putting a lot of time, effort and resources into prosecuting the low level government employee versus looking at the bigger question, did Russia attempt to interfere in our elections?”

He goes on to say he believes his client is being framed as a traitor.

Winner is currently being held at the federal jail in Lincoln County.

Her bond hearing will be this Thursday in a Richmond County Federal Courtroom at 4 p.m.