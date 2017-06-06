Kremlin denies report of hacking U.S. voting software

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Kremlin has denied claims from a U.S. government intelligence report that Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier before last year’s presidential election.

The classified National Security Agency report, which was published online on Monday by The Intercept, says Russian military intelligence agency GRU attacked the software company and sent spear-phishing emails to local election officials around October and November.

The report did not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, denies the allegations Tuesday, saying the Kremlin did not see “any evidence to prove this information is true.” He says Moscow categorically denies “the possibility” of the Russian government being behind it.