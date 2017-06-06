Judge sets tentative start date for Upatoi triple murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. – We now know a tentative date for the trial in which three suspects stand accused in a 2016 Upatoi triple murder.

18-year-old Jervarceay Tapley, 20-year-old Raheam Gibson, and 16-year-old Rufus Burks appeared in court Tuesday for a status conference. The trio is charged with murder, kidnapping, theft by taking a motor vehicle, and burglary among other charges. Investigators say they broke into Gloria Short’s home back in January last year, killing Short, her son Caleb, and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.

The three suspects were indicted last July.

The judge will hear various motions in August, including a change of venue request due to the high publicity of the case in the Columbus area. Psychological evaluations are still being completed for Rufus Burks. The judge hopes to start the trial with jury selection either the week of September 11 or September 18.