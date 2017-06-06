Handel, Ossoff to meet in Georgia congressional debate

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Karen Handel wants voters in Atlanta’s northern suburbs to stick with a Republican in Congress, just like they’ve done since 1979. Democrat Jon Ossoff says Georgia’s 6th Congressional District should make a change.

The two rivals are scheduled to meet Tuesday in their first televised debate, two weeks ahead of a June 20 election that has garnered national attention and an avalanche of spending.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV will broadcast the debate at 8 p.m. EDT.

The election is another test for how President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress are playing with voters outside Washington. Republicans already have won special House elections this spring in Kansas and Montana.

Handel and Ossoff have downplayed the national significance of their matchup.

The winner will replace Republican Tom Price, who’s now Trump’s health secretary.

