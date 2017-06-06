Georgia woman in jail accused of leaking government secrets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman faces charges after investigators say she intentionally leaked U.S. government secrets to a reporter.

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remains locked up Tuesday on federal charges claiming she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet.

The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and “believes in always doing what’s right.”

On Facebook, Winner also shared scathing opinions of President Donald Trump, posting concerns about climate change and lamenting that “people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan.”