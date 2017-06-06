Georgia woman in jail accused of leaking government secrets

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman faces charges after investigators say she intentionally leaked U.S. government secrets to a reporter.

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remains locked up Tuesday on federal charges claiming she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet.

The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and “believes in always doing what’s right.”

On Facebook, Winner also shared scathing opinions of President Donald Trump, posting concerns about climate change and lamenting that “people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s