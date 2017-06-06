Florida mom lets snake bite 1-year-old daughter, posts video online

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — A Tampa area mother is under fire after she let a snake bite her one-year-old daughter and then posted a video of it on her Facebook page.

The woman says she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the red rat snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring.

The woman, who wasn’t identified because she’s not been charged, says “people are too sensitive.” She has deleted the Facebook video.

She says the snake bit her and her son several times and “didn’t leave a mark.” She thought it was a good opportunity to “introduce” the girl to the snake without her getting hurt.

She says it’s important to teach her kids how to handle wildlife and what to avoid.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.